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INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
INV VK HI INC2 logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • INV VK HI INC2 moved above its 50-day moving average during Tuesday’s trading, briefly reaching $10.44 before closing around $10.38. The stock is still down about 1.0% on the day.
  • The fund recently declared a monthly dividend of $0.0915 per share, payable on July 31 to shareholders of record on July 14. That works out to an annualized yield of about 10.6%.
  • Institutional ownership remains active, with several hedge funds and asset managers increasing positions; 21.63% of the stock is held by institutional investors. Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed-end fixed income fund focused on lower-rated debt securities.
  • Interested in INV VK HI INC2? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $10.44. INV VK HI INC2 shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 17,036 shares traded.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Down 1.0%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

INV VK HI INC2 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INV VK HI INC2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in INV VK HI INC2 by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in INV VK HI INC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INV VK HI INC2

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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