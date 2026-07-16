Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Down 0.8%

Inv Vk Invt Ny ( NYSE:VTN Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.47. Inv Vk Invt Ny shares last traded at $11.4150, with a volume of 12,598 shares traded.

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Invt Ny

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,148 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,015 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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