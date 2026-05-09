Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Inv Vk Pa Valu Price Performance

Inv Vk Pa Valu ( NYSE:VPV Get Free Report )'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.19. Inv Vk Pa Valu shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 13,919 shares trading hands.

The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Pa Valu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital grew its stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 93,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter.

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade Pennsylvania municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Further Reading

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