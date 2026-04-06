Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 894,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session's volume of 448,636 shares.The stock last traded at $5.6850 and had previously closed at $5.47.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on Inventiva and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Inventiva

Inventiva Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva NASDAQ: IVA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company's core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva's scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company's lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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