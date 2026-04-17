InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 174912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,732,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 40.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,821 shares of the company's stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 286,754 shares of the company's stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,105,874 shares of the company's stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $5,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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