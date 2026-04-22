Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 2% - Here's Why

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Inventus Mining Stock Down 2.0%

Inventus Mining Corp. ( CVE:IVS Get Free Report )'s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 130,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$50.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

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