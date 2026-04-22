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Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Inventus Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) shares fell about 2% to C$0.24 on Wednesday, with trading volume near 12,000 shares—approximately 91% below its average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$50.64 million, a negative PE (-24), a very low quick ratio (0.07) and a high debt-to-equity ratio (41.50), suggesting liquidity and leverage concerns.
  • Inventus is a Canadian mineral explorer targeting gold and base metals, holding 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer and Sudbury 2.0 projects in Ontario.
  • Interested in Inventus Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 130,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$50.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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