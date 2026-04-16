Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Should You Sell?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $23.5720. Approximately 1,155,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,792,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Invesco's payout ratio is currently -52.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company's stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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