Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

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Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report )'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $666.56 and last traded at $661.6990, with a volume of 1700046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.57.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.58 and a 200 day moving average of $613.60.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after buying an additional 534,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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