Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.3% Higher - Here's Why

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More Invesco QQQ News

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $650.00 and last traded at $648.85. 52,888,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 62,952,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.47.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.91 and a 200 day moving average of $610.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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