Investors Buy Large Volume of Carrier Global Put Options (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average volume of 5,655 put options.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 9.7%

CARR stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. 7,852,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here