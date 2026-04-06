Investors Purchase High Volume of DeFi Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:DEFT)

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,419 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average volume of 1,732 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEFT shares. Wall Street Zen raised DeFi Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DeFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DeFi Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DeFi Technologies by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,354 shares of the company's stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,253,690 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DeFi Technologies by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DeFi Technologies by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,836,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,969,170 shares during the period.

DeFi Technologies Price Performance

DeFi Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.82. 15,713,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,663. DeFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $318.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 4.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc is a Vancouver-based company focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital asset investments. Through strategic equity stakes and token allocations, the company aims to provide investors with exposure to leading DeFi protocols, applications, and infrastructure projects. Its core activities include sourcing, evaluating and acquiring positions in blockchain-based platforms that facilitate decentralized lending, trading, yield farming and liquidity provision.

In addition to its investment portfolio, DeFi Technologies works to develop and distribute tokenized products that bridge traditional capital markets with emerging DeFi ecosystems.

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