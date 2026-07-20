Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Investors Title from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Title currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ITIC

Investors Title Stock Performance

ITIC opened at $289.22 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.55. The firm has a market cap of $546.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.63. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $200.95 and a twelve month high of $291.44.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investors Title

In other news, Director Jr. Elton C. Parker acquired 538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,278.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $866,250. This represents a 16.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,303 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,049 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Investors Title by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,015 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company's stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

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