Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Releases Earnings Results

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Investors Title had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 13.59%.

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Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $238.30. 22,999 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,506. The company has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.67. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $190.20 and a 12-month high of $288.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.33.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investors Title's payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Investors Title

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

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