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Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Invvlu Mu Incm logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IIM crossed above its 200‑day moving average, trading as high as $12.52 versus a 200‑day MA of $12.51 (last trade $12.3340) on Monday with about 59,976 shares changing hands.
  • Monthly dividend announced: $0.0771 per share payable April 30 to holders of record April 14 (ex‑dividend April 14), implying roughly a 7.5% annualized yield.
  • Institutional buying increased—Goldman Sachs raised its stake 246.2% to 81,747 shares and other firms (Ameriprise, NewEdge, Jane Street, XTX) added positions; institutions now own about 20.73% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.52. Invvlu Mu Incm shares last traded at $12.3340, with a volume of 59,976 shares.

Invvlu Mu Incm Trading Down 0.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invvlu Mu Incm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company's stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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