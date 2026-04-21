Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Invvlu Mu Incm Trading Down 0.5%

Invvlu Mu Incm ( NYSE:IIM Get Free Report ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.52. Invvlu Mu Incm shares last traded at $12.3340, with a volume of 59,976 shares.

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invvlu Mu Incm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company's stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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