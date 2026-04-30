Iofina (LON:IOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Iofina (LON:IOF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 6,651 million during the quarter. Iofina had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

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Iofina Stock Up 20.0%

IOF traded up GBX 6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 39. 3,728,743 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,341. Iofina has a 1-year low of GBX 20 and a 1-year high of GBX 39.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.21. The stock has a market cap of £74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Iofina to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 45 to GBX 60 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 60.

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Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

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