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Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Iofina logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Iofina plc (LON:IOF - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.86 and traded as high as GBX 33.40. Iofina shares last traded at GBX 32.45, with a volume of 1,093,820 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 45 target price on shares of Iofina in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 45.

View Our Latest Analysis on IOF

Iofina Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 25.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Iofina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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