Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.8471) per share and revenue of $197.4520 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 126,670 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $9,525,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,248,182.40. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $7,056,430.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,293 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,698.49. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,132 shares of company stock worth $67,343,911. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,987,840 shares of the company's stock worth $236,370,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,841 shares of the company's stock worth $121,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,388,567 shares of the company's stock worth $109,850,000 after purchasing an additional 234,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,181,416 shares of the company's stock worth $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,166 shares of the company's stock worth $75,506,000 after purchasing an additional 363,094 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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