IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,864,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session's volume of 21,164,137 shares.The stock last traded at $40.45 and had previously closed at $35.76.

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IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 485.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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