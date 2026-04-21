IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.72 and last traded at $46.2780. 37,701,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 24,033,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

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IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Trading Down 4.2%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $199,753,000. Marex Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after buying an additional 3,296,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IonQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,160,000 after buying an additional 2,663,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,195,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,396,000 after buying an additional 2,196,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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