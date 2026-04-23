IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 7.8% - Should You Sell?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) were down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $43.6690. Approximately 35,579,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 24,329,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

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IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Trading Down 7.8%

The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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