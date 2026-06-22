IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 3.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $58.3630. Approximately 27,209,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 26,570,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IONQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 from $55 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the view that Wall Street still sees upside in the name. Benzinga

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 from $55 and kept an rating, which supports the view that Wall Street still sees upside in the name. Positive Sentiment: IonQ also got a lift from broader optimism around quantum computing after reports that new White House executive orders could help speed development of the sector while addressing security risks. WSJ article

IonQ also got a lift from broader optimism around quantum computing after reports that new White House executive orders could help speed development of the sector while addressing security risks. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also improved after IonQ added a former Quantum Industry Canada CEO, reinforcing the company’s expansion and industry-talent narrative. BetaKit article

Investor sentiment also improved after IonQ added a former Quantum Industry Canada CEO, reinforcing the company’s expansion and industry-talent narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved IonQ’s board, but the pay vote showed some pushback, suggesting governance concerns remain even as the company maintains investor support. TipRanks article

Shareholders approved IonQ’s board, but the pay vote showed some pushback, suggesting governance concerns remain even as the company maintains investor support. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting IonQ’s recent product momentum and strong revenue growth is helping the long-term growth story, including its Clavis XG Multiplex launch and raised 2026 revenue outlook. Quiver Quantitative article

Coverage highlighting IonQ’s recent product momentum and strong revenue growth is helping the long-term growth story, including its Clavis XG Multiplex launch and raised 2026 revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several articles cautioned that quantum stocks, including IonQ, may face near-term pressure from rich valuations and higher interest rates, which could temper enthusiasm after the rally. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles cautioned that quantum stocks, including IonQ, may face near-term pressure from rich valuations and higher interest rates, which could temper enthusiasm after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Zacks echoed that cautious view, saying investors should be wary of macro pressure despite IonQ’s execution, which may limit further upside in the short term. Zacks article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,488,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $5,488,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.44 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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