IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of IperionX in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Monday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on IperionX from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IperionX

IperionX Trading Down 3.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at IperionX

In related news, CEO Anastasios Arima purchased 138,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $496,617.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,455,502 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,697.16. The trade was a 1.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd Hannigan purchased 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 26,633,334 shares in the company, valued at $95,613,669.06. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,253,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,618.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IperionX by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,337,343 shares of the company's stock worth $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 506,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IperionX by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company's stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in IperionX by 69.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IperionX by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,441 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX NASDAQ: IPX is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

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