IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Up 5.8% - Here's Why

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.30 and last traded at $129.09. Approximately 225,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 548,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

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IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.IPG Photonics's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,107,111.88. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $551,928.78. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,165 shares of company stock worth $1,431,645 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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