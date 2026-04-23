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IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price Down 8.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
IQVIA logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • IQVIA shares fell 8.5% intraday to about $160.27 from a prior close of $175.21, with mid-day volume roughly 87% below the stock's average session volume.
  • The stock carries a consensus "Buy" rating with a $226.63 target, though analysts' views vary—Citigroup cut its target to $200 (neutral) while TD Cowen, Barclays and Morgan Stanley have raised ratings or targets.
  • Fundamentals show recent momentum—IQVIA beat quarterly EPS ($3.42 vs. $3.40) and revenue estimates and issued FY2026 guidance of $12.55–$12.85 EPS—while trading at a P/E of 20.3 and carrying a debt/equity ratio of 2.09.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IQVIA.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $159.39 and last traded at $160.2660. 245,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,929,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $203.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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