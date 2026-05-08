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IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research raised its price target to $80 and maintained a Buy, sending IREN shares to a premarket gap up (opened $63.85 vs prior close $56.85) with heavy trading (≈32.2M shares).
  • NVIDIA agreed a multi‑year partnership to support up to 5 GW of AI infrastructure and a five‑year, air‑cooled GPU contract worth about $3.4B, and has a five‑year option to buy up to 30M IREN shares at $70 (~$2.1B).
  • Despite bullish analyst momentum (13 Buys, consensus price target ≈$70.85), IREN faces execution, valuation (P/S ≈19x) and funding risks after a Q3 revenue miss and ongoing losses that could pressure the stock if deployments or financing stall.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.85, but opened at $63.85. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. IREN shares last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 32,223,241 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on IREN to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Nvidia strategic partnership: IREN announced a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to support deployment of up to 5 GW of AI infrastructure and a five‑year, air-cooled GPU contract worth roughly $3.4B, signaling large, multi-year demand for IREN’s AI Cloud capacity. GlobeNewswire: $3.4bn AI Cloud Contract
  • Positive Sentiment: Nvidia option to invest up to $2.1B: As part of the deal NVIDIA has a five‑year right to buy up to 30M IREN shares at $70/sh (up to ~$2.1B), providing potential strategic capital and demand signal from a major AI supplier. Reuters: Nvidia to invest up to $2.1B
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target increases: BTIG and HC Wainwright raised price targets to $80 and $85 and reiterated/issued Buy ratings, which supports bullish investor sentiment and helped lift premarket activity. Benzinga: Price Target Raises
  • Positive Sentiment: European expansion via acquisition: IREN agreed to acquire Ingenostrum/Nostrum Group, adding ~490MW secured power in Spain and expanding its development pipeline — accelerates access to EU customers and renewables. GlobeNewswire: Acquisition of Nostrum
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue / earnings snapshot: IREN reported Q3 results with revenue below estimates (≈$145M vs. ~$220M expected) even as management emphasized the transition from bitcoin mining to AI Cloud and large contracted ARR (~$3.1B contracted; targeting $3.7B by end-2026). MarketBeat: Q3 Results & Call
  • Negative Sentiment: Execution, valuation and funding risks: Coverage notes highlight a high P/S (~19x), ongoing losses, significant near‑term capex needs (management cites multiple financing channels) and forward‑looking execution risk — any delays in deployments or financing could pressure the stock. Seeking Alpha: Valuation & Risks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IREN by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. IREN's revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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