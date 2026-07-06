IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 13.1% - Here's What Happened

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) shares rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $43.91. Approximately 53,427,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 42,234,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

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IREN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.36.

Read Our Latest Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in IREN by 19.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,485 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IREN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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