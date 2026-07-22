Go Pro
→ NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar? (From Goldco Direct, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by New Street Research to Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Iridium Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New Street Research upgraded Iridium Communications from neutral to buy, adding to a mixed analyst backdrop that currently leaves the stock with an overall Hold consensus and an average target price of $38.67.
  • Iridium’s latest earnings beat on revenue but missed on profits: quarterly revenue was $225.24 million, above estimates, but EPS came in at $0.09 versus the expected $0.26.
  • The stock has rallied sharply, trading around $47.95 with a 52-week range of $15.65 to $57.18, while institutional investors continue to hold the majority of shares at 84.36%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 835,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $225.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 392.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 10,363.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company's stock.

More Iridium Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Iridium Communications this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Iridium said its revenue came in at $225.24 million, topping analyst estimates of $220.32 million, which suggests the company’s top line remained resilient despite the earnings miss.
  • Positive Sentiment: The company reported 3.8% year-over-year revenue growth, showing continued demand for its global satellite voice, data and PNT services.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Iridium also noted progress on strategic initiatives and highlighted that the Rocket Lab acquisition is still on track for a mid-2027 closing, giving investors a longer-term deal backdrop.
  • Negative Sentiment: Adjusted and reported earnings came in below expectations, with EPS of $0.09 in the release cited by several outlets versus the $0.26 consensus, which may be limiting upside in the stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Iridium Communications Right Now?

Before you consider Iridium Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iridium Communications wasn't on the list.

While Iridium Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines