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Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Irish Continental Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 590, trading up 4.8% on the day with a volume of 1,500 shares after a prior close of GBX 563.
  • The stock has a market cap of £875.75 million and PE 12.88, but shows relatively high leverage (debt-to-equity 103.24) and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.75, current ratio 0.59).
  • Irish Continental Group is a maritime transport operator with two segments—Ferries (Irish Ferries) and Container and Terminal (Eucon)—serving routes between Ireland, Britain and continental Europe and operating terminals in Dublin and Belfast.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Irish Continental Group.

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 and last traded at GBX 590, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563.

Irish Continental Group Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £875.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 544.62.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services. The Container and Terminal segment provides door-to-door and feeder lift on lift off freight services under the Eucon brand, stevedoring, and other related terminal services, as well as operates container terminals in the ports of Dublin and Belfast.

See Also

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