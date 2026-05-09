Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.11 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

LINZESS delivered a standout Q1 with 97% year‑over‑year U.S. net sales growth ($272.5M) driven by improved net price and 5% prescription demand growth, and management reiterated full‑year LINZESS U.S. net sales guidance of $1.125–$1.175 billion .

delivered a standout Q1 with ($272.5M) driven by improved net price and 5% prescription demand growth, and management reiterated full‑year LINZESS U.S. net sales guidance of . The FDA has accepted a supplemental NDA for LINZESS in functional constipation for ages 2–5 with a priority review and PDUFA date of May 24, 2026 , which could broaden the pediatric label if approved.

in functional constipation for ages 2–5 with a , which could broaden the pediatric label if approved. Apraglutide is on track to initiate the confirmatory Phase III STARS 2 trial in Q2 (planned 124 patients, same primary endpoint at week 24); prior STARS data showed a ~twofold reduction in parenteral support and ~20% of patients in the long‑term extension achieved enteral autonomy, supporting a potential U.S. peak net‑sales opportunity of >$700M .

is on track to initiate the confirmatory Phase III STARS 2 trial in Q2 (planned 124 patients, same primary endpoint at week 24); prior STARS data showed a ~twofold reduction in parenteral support and ~20% of patients in the long‑term extension achieved enteral autonomy, supporting a potential U.S. peak net‑sales opportunity of . Strong Q1 financials—GAAP net income of $40.8M , adjusted EBITDA of $76.7M , cash of $220.5M and plans to repay the June convertible note—management expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA > $300M and to reduce net debt to ~1x EBITDA by year‑end.

, adjusted EBITDA of , cash of and plans to repay the June convertible note—management expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA > and to reduce net debt to ~1x EBITDA by year‑end. Q1 net‑price gains were driven largely by elimination of inflationary rebates and favorable gross‑to‑net timing, and management expects an R&D ramp for STARS 2; these factors create execution and pricing risk that could pressure results if rebate dynamics or trial costs differ from assumptions.

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Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 2,547,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,940. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner sold 6,730,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $20,528,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,188,635 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,336.75. This trade represents a 42.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 248.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695,544 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,165,637 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,939 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 58,603 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,424,002 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 1,279,863 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.70 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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