Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ISBA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.50 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Isabella Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

