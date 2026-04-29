Ishbia Mat Sells 986,644 Shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 986,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $3,611,117.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,332,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,856,243.62. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $3,502,009.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $3,782,169.72.

On Friday, April 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $3,752,152.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $3,702,123.80.

On Monday, April 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,942,261.56.

On Friday, April 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $3,932,255.82.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $3,782,169.72.

On Monday, April 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $3,662,100.84.

On Friday, April 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $3,712,129.54.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $3,872,221.38.

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UWM Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,689. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. UWM's dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.99.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $12,237,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $7,473,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

Further Reading

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