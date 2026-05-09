Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 2,383.89% and a negative net margin of 38.20%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ispire Technology's conference call:

Company reported sequential cash growth of roughly $468,000 , and management reiterated a target to be cash‑flow positive in H2 2026 .

, and management reiterated a target to be . The Malaysia manufacturing platform is live and management says it provides an estimated 25% tariff advantage versus China , which they expect to support margin improvement and market access in the $73B global vape market.

, which they expect to support margin improvement and market access in the $73B global vape market. A vapor ODM initiative launches in July to serve small/mid brands (larger brand targeting in 2027), intended to monetize manufacturing, design, and regulatory capabilities into higher‑value customer relationships.

launches in July to serve small/mid brands (larger brand targeting in 2027), intended to monetize manufacturing, design, and regulatory capabilities into higher‑value customer relationships. Management highlighted longer‑term optionality from proprietary technologies — IKE Tech age‑gating (positioned to unlock the U.S. flavored vape market) and G‑Mesh glass (with reported licensing interest) — as potential revenue drivers beginning in 2027+.

(positioned to unlock the U.S. flavored vape market) and (with reported licensing interest) — as potential revenue drivers beginning in 2027+. Revenue declined to $18.7M (from $26.2M y/y) and gross margin was 10.7%, partly due to an approximate $2.2M one‑time product return from a legacy cannabis customer; net loss was $9.5M despite a 36% y/y reduction in operating expenses.

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Ispire Technology Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Ispire Technology stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 72,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,611 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 129.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISPR shares. Zacks Research raised Ispire Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Ispire Technology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISPR

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

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