ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Down 3.4% - What's Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.10 and last traded at GBX 126.97. 75,264,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,464% from the average session volume of 4,811,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITM Power from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

ITM Power (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 108.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current year.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in 2004. Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

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