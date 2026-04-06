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ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
ITV logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • ITV shares gapped down — the stock opened at $9.59 after closing at $9.98 and last traded at $9.59 on light volume (429 shares), sitting below its 50‑day ($10.74) and 200‑day ($10.62) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ITV to a Strong-Buy, but the overall ratings mix (one Strong Buy, one Hold, one Sell) leaves the consensus at Hold.
  • ITV plc is a UK broadcasting and media production company that earns most revenue from advertising across its free‑to‑air channels and digital platforms and produces content via ITV Studios.
  • Five stocks we like better than ITV.

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.59. ITV shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 429 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ITV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITVPY

ITV Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

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