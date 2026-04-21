ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.36. ITV shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

Get ITV alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ITV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITVPY

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

About ITV

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITV wasn't on the list.

While ITV currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here