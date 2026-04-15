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J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires £146.05 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
J D Wetherspoon logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Director John Hutson made several small buys recently, most recently 23 shares on April 14 at GBX 635 per share (total £146.05), following purchases in March and February.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative-to-cautious: the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" with a consensus price target of GBX 580, and Deutsche Bank has cut its target to GBX 460 with a "Sell" call.
  • Valuation and risk: JDW trades at a PE of 11.29 with a market cap of £676m, but shows very high leverage (debt-to-equity 358.49) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.30), indicating financial risk despite positive ROE.
  • Interested in J D Wetherspoon? Here are five stocks we like better.

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider John Hutson purchased 23 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 635 per share, with a total value of £146.05.

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 12th, John Hutson purchased 23 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 671 per share, with a total value of £154.33.
  • On Thursday, February 19th, John Hutson purchased 19 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 764 per share, with a total value of £145.16.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 641.50 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 814.50. The stock has a market cap of £676.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 663.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 675.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that J D Wetherspoon plc will post 52.8508772 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 490 to GBX 460 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 580.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JDW

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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