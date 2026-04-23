J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 366 to GBX 360 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 310 price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 330.

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J Sainsbury Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of SBRY traded down GBX 14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 339.10. The stock had a trading volume of 860,358,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,899,328. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 258.29 and a 12 month high of GBX 361.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The grocer reported GBX 22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 3,364.70 billion for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts predict that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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