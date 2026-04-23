J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session's volume of 42,271 shares.The stock last traded at $18.29 and had previously closed at $19.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JSAIY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on J. Sainsbury

J. Sainsbury Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom's leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury's supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury's Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury's extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury's has grown from a single dairy shop in London's Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

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