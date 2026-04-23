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J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
J. Sainsbury logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares saw unusually high trading volume—about 63,015 shares (up 49%)—and traded down roughly 4.2% with the last trade at $18.29 versus a prior close of $19.25.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leaning positive with a consensus of Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, one Buy, three Holds) and recent upgrades from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
  • Liquidity metrics are weak (current ratio 0.62, quick ratio 0.31), while technicals show the 50‑day SMA at $18.89 and the 200‑day SMA at $18.22.
  • Interested in J. Sainsbury? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session's volume of 42,271 shares.The stock last traded at $18.29 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JSAIY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on J. Sainsbury

J. Sainsbury Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom's leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury's supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury's Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury's extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury's has grown from a single dairy shop in London's Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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