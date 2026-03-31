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J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
J. W. Mays logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 14.6% to 917 shares as of March 13, representing about 0.1% of the stock and a short-interest ratio of roughly 0.5 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analysts rate the stock a Sell: Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (D-)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Sell."
  • Shares traded at $40.23 (down 0.7%), with a market cap of $81.3M and a negative PE; the company reported ($0.25) EPS on $5.21M revenue last quarter, showing negative net margin and return on equity.
  • Interested in J. W. Mays? Here are five stocks we like better.

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 917 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 26th total of 1,074 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J. W. Mays

J. W. Mays Stock Down 0.7%

J. W. Mays stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. J. W. Mays has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. J. W. Mays had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

J. W. Mays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc NASDAQ: MAYS is a New York–based real estate holding company that traces its roots to the department store chain founded by Joseph Wesley Mays in 1924. After winding down its retail operations in the early 1980s, the company redeployed its capital into property ownership, repositioning itself as a landlord and property manager focused on income‐producing real estate assets.

The company's core business activities include acquisition, leasing and management of commercial, retail and multi-family residential properties.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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