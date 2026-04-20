Jabil (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $1,627,556.26 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) EVP Steven Borges sold 5,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Jabil Stock Up 2.7%

JBL stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.53. 861,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,840. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $331.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $269.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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