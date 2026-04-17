Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $310.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Jabil has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $310.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.23, for a total transaction of $477,449.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,920,592.05. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,721. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Jabil by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 70.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here