Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP May Yee Yap Sells 1,634 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Jabil Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.53. 861,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,840. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.72 and a twelve month high of $331.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 395.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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