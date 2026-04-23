Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $382,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,587,526.80. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $384,665.60.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $415,923.20.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $369,740.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,560 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $556,300.80.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $272,764.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $258,244.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $378,259.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 158,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Further Reading

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