Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $129.25 and last traded at $129.9550, with a volume of 308782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.73.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.8% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here