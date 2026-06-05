Jacqueline Welch Sells 4,000 Shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) EVP Jacqueline Welch sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,944.22. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 1,517,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,157. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays upped their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by The New York Times Company’s directors and management, which can create uncertainty and weigh on investor sentiment. NYT Investors Have the Opportunity to Join Investigation of The New York Times Company with the Schall Law Firm

The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by The New York Times Company’s directors and management, which can create uncertainty and weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several New York Times articles on elections and politics were published over the past day, including live primary results and Washington coverage, but these are routine content updates and are unlikely to materially affect NYT’s business outlook. Montana U.S. Senate Primary 2026: Live Election Results

Several New York Times articles on elections and politics were published over the past day, including live primary results and Washington coverage, but these are routine content updates and are unlikely to materially affect NYT’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that NYT has fallen since its last earnings report, suggesting the market is still digesting recent results and looking for the next catalyst. Why Is New York Times (NYT) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in New York Times by 52.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 690.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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