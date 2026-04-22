Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Shares Up 9.7% - What's Next?

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $25.2490. 95,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 413,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBIO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jade Biosciences from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Jade Biosciences from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Jade Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Sell-side analysts predict that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBIO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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