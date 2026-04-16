Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Stock Price Up 9.7% - Should You Buy?

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $21.1290. Approximately 308,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 402,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jade Biosciences from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair raised Jade Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jade Biosciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences Stock Up 9.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBIO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jade Biosciences by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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