Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 64 target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 61.33.

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Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of JSE stock traded up GBX 0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28.20. 1,258,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.48. The company has a market cap of £153.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.11. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 17 and a 12-month high of GBX 32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

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