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Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Down 6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Jaguar Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares dropped about 6% to C$7.37 on Tuesday with volume up roughly 25%, trading below its 50‑day moving average (C$7.78) but slightly above its 200‑day (C$7.31).
  • Jaguar is currently unprofitable—Q1 EPS was C($0.06) with negative ROE and net margin—although analysts forecast around C$0.47 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • The company carries notable risk metrics: market cap about C$628M, high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 3.44) and elevated volatility (beta 3.58), despite plans to grow production in Brazil's Iron Quadrangle.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.37. 273,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 219,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.29 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4742807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The company is a long-term producer, having been in continuous production since 2006, with plans to significantly grow production over the next few years.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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