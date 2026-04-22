Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Down 6% - What's Next?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.37. 273,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 219,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.

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Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.29 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4742807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The company is a long-term producer, having been in continuous production since 2006, with plans to significantly grow production over the next few years.

Further Reading

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