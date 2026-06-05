James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total value of $5,462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,581.28. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total value of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total value of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total value of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total value of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total value of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $5,726,100.00.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.87. 652,923 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,820. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $609.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $568.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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